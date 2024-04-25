S. Korean Envoy Briefed On Jerash's Investment Privileges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Apr. 25 (Petra) Jerash Governor, Dr. Firas Faour, and South Korean Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Dong-gi, on Thursday discussed cooperation aspects in the field of promoting tourism and development in the northern governorate.During a meeting held Thursday in the governorate's headquarters, Faour stressed importance of strengthening partnership among all concerned parties to advance the city's tourism and development conditions, which has "comparative" natural and tourist advantages and is frequented by local and foreign visitors.Faour noted the tourism product needs continuous support, adding that: "The city looks forward to making more efforts to enhance investments to serve the public interest and contribute to its infrastructure development in the city's tourist and archaeological sites."For his part, the Korean envoy indicated that he visits Jerash regularly, as a destination full of charming nature and various heritage and tourist sites.The diplomat also called for further promoting the city to provide incentives for Korean tourists to visit the governorate.Dong-gi announced a website will be launched to publish details on the governorate to facilitate cooperation in promoting tourism and culture, especially since Jordan is "famous" for its natural environment and multiple archaeological sites and also enjoys stability.Meanwhile, Jerash Director of Antiquities, Mohammad Shalabi, expressed hope to achieve further cooperation with S. Korea, which has a "long" history of preserving world heritage sites.