Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Grows Client Portfolio With Grupo Solave Cross-Border Logistics Contract

(“Fr8Tech”), a tech company on a mission to revolutionize cross-border shipping, under the USMCA agreement, by offering carriers and shippers flexibility, visibility, and simplicity, just announced its appointment as a logistics solutions provider for cross-border operations by Grupo Solave. This marks a healthy addition to Fr8Tech's growing client portfolio, which comprises Amazon and Envases Universales, among others ( ).

Fr8Tech will provide logistics solutions to Solave, ultimately playing an integral role in bringing its products closer to customers. As a leader in the Tequila space and a key player in the Blue Agave market, Solave is poised to reap big in an industry set to grow by approximately 6% per annum over the...

