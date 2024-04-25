Supreme Court To Share Cause Lists, Info About Filing And Listing Of Cases Through Whatsapp

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court will start sharing information relating to cause lists, and filing and listing of cases to advocates through WhatsApp messages, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced today.



"In the 75th year, the Supreme Court launches an initiative to strengthen access to justice by integration of WhatsApp messages with the IT services of the Supreme Court," stated the Chief Justice of India.



Before a nine-judge bench, headed by Justice Chandrachud, commenced the hearing on a complex legal question arising from petitions, the CJI made the announcement.

According to him, the advocates will now get automated communications regarding submitting cases, and bar members will receive the cause lists on their phones as soon as they are released. The cases that a court will hear on a certain day are included in a cause list.

"This is another revolutionary step...," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

The CJI also shared the top court's official WhatsApp number and said it will not be receiving any messages and calls.

Justice Chandrachud stated, "This will bring about a significant change in our working habits and will go a long way in saving papers." The highest court has been working to digitize the judiciary's operations, with CJI Chandrachud at the helm.

He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for the e-court project.

The central government's beliefs were echoed by the solicitor general, who stated that the government was dedicated to improving access for attorneys and regular litigants by digitizing the court system.