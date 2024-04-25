Arti Singh Shares Pictures From Her Beachside Dreamy Mehendi Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Television actress Arti Singh is the happiest as she is living her dreams.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant is on cloud 9 as she is getting married and has shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Arti Singh shared a string of photos from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle which had a beachside ceremony on April 24.

Aarti posed elegantly and happily for the cameras while sitting on a cot against the backdrop of a sea.

For the mehendi ceremony, the 39-year-old donned a purple embroidered ethnic ensemble that came with golden working on it.

Arti captioned the post, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon."

Arti will get married to businessman Deepak Chauhan on April 26, 2024, in the presence of her friends and family.

