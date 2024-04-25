Tollywood Actor Nikhil Holds Roadshow For Uncle In Andhra

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 25 (IANS) Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddharth on Thursday held a road show in support of his uncle, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Chirala Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.

The young actor participated in the nomination rally of the TDP nominee and his uncle M. M. Kondaiah.

Standing in his car, the actor waved at his fans and shook hands with some of them. Amid loud cheers by fans, he also took selfies with them.

A large number of workers of the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP participated in the rally.

Nikhil appealed to the people of Chirala to elect Kondaiah with a huge majority. The actor said that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only under the rule of TDP President Chandrababu Naidu.

Nikhil met TDP General Secretary Lokesh Naidu last month which triggered speculation about his joining the TDP. He, however, denied this and clarified that he met Lokesh to thank him for giving a ticket to his uncle.

Nikhil was last seen in "Spy" released in June last year but it bombed at the box office. Last month he announced "Karthikeya 3" as a sequel to "Karthikeya 2" (2022) which had rocked at the box office. He is currently working in "Swayambhu" and "The India House".