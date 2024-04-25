Hungary's Hell Energy To Launch New Factory In Azerbaijan Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

According to the contract signed between Azerbaijan InvestmentCompany OJSC, under the Ministry of Economy, and Hell Energycompany, a new factory with an annual production capacity of 700million aluminum beverage cans will be put into use next year inthe territory of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Azernews reports.

It was announced at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-HungaryIntergovernmental Commission held in Baku.

According to the document, in the territory of the Alat FreeEconomic Zone, the new factory based on the advanced technologiesof European countries will produce 415 million aluminum beveragecans with an annual filling capacity at the initial stage.

More than 300 jobs are planned to be created within the project investment cost of the project is $211 million.