Enemy Hits Sumy With Guided Aerial Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck Sumy with a guided aerial bomb. The consequences are being clarified.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, on April 25, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb, hitting the infrastructure of Sumy city. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said. Read also:
Russian shelling of Antonivka in Kherson
region leaves woman injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Sumy around 14:20.
Before that, an air alert was announced in the city. The Air Force warned of a target moving towards the city.
MENAFN25042024000193011044ID1108139097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.