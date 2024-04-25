Enemy Hits Sumy With Guided Aerial Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck Sumy with a guided aerial bomb. The consequences are being clarified.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on April 25, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb, hitting the infrastructure of Sumy city. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Sumy around 14:20.

Before that, an air alert was announced in the city. The Air Force warned of a target moving towards the city.