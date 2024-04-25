Kuwaiti, Greek Fms Discuss Closer Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his visiting Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis on Thursday on bilateral relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the regional and international developments, especially the humanitarian crisis of Palestinians in Gaza due to the Israeli occupation aggression.

Al-Yahya and Gerapetritis also discussed the need to mobilize international efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Minister Al-Yahya then hosted a luncheon in honor of the Greek FM and his accompanying delegation with the attendance of numerous officials of the Foreign Ministry. (end)

za









MENAFN25042024000071011013ID1108139079