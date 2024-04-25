European Delegation Visits Solid Waste Management Directorate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - A European delegation visited the Solid Waste Management Directorate, part of the Ministry of Local Administration, on Thursday to learn about Jordan's new strategy for solid waste management, local plans, and projects funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).Wajdi Dalaeen, Secretary-General for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Local Administration, stated that the delegation was briefed on the progress of implementing 2024 indicators, capacity-building programs, new projects in the southern region, and mechanisms ensuring Jordan's environmental alignment.Accompanied by European Union Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Dalaeen emphasized the strides made in implementing the new waste management strategy, attributing achievements to current expertise and their impact on realizing goals.Muhammad Shamali, director of the Al-Aqaydar landfill, highlighted its potential as an environmental asset benefiting vast areas and resolving longstanding issues, or the necessity of rehabilitating a new sanitary landfill.Raeda Oran, Director of the Solid Waste Directorate, underscored efforts to provide environmental opportunities benefiting all sectors, promoting sustainable development and societal progress.She noted advancements in EU-funded projects and monitoring through the National Waste Monitoring Information System.