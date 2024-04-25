Karan Vohra Talks About How He Bonded With Child Actor Nihan Jain

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Vohra, who is set to essay the role of an affluent businessman Aryaman in the television show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' has opened up on his off-screen equation with child actor Nihan Jain. The actor, who is a father to twin boys in real-life, spoke about the activities that he likes to indulge in with Nihan in the sets to bring out the best in front of the camera.

Karan embraced fatherhood last year and is very excited for this new chapter in his life. While each actor has their own way of preparing for their roles, Karan feels it is his personal experience that is making it easier for him to shoot with a kid. Karan's kids stay away in Delhi, while he is working here in Mumbai. He finds himself very lucky to have little Nihan as his co-star.

Talking about his journey of fatherhood, Karan said, "I was blessed with twin boys last year and I must say there is nothing more fulfilling than being a father. My kids and wife live in Delhi while I am shooting in Mumbai. I do miss them but I take time off in between shoots to visit them. When I signed up for 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', I knew I will be playing a father figure to a kid, and I was looking forward to it as I will get to play a father in reel life too."

Speaking about his equation with his young co-actor, Karan said, "Nihan is very hard-working, and we immediately hit it off. I treat him as my child and imagine how I would be with my kids when they will be of his age and react accordingly in the scenes. Off-screen, I try to bond with him and play with him, which will eventually help us in our scenes with each other. He loves asking questions, and I love to answer and teach him. In a way I am getting prepared to become a better father to my kids when they will be of his age."

Produced by Full House Media, 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' will premiere April 29 on Zee TV.