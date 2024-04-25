Saudi Visa For Hungarian, Iceland, Irish, Italian And Japanese Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI VISA FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS

Hungarians can now apply for visas online in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitating their entry into the country. The Saudi Arabia eVisa program has simplified the process for Hungarians to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism, work, or other purposes. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is an electronic visa that enables citizens from around 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. Hungary is among the fifty countries that permit electronic visas. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application procedure and attract international travelers. The online visa from Saudi Arabia allows for multiple entries. This means you can take it with you on multiple journeys to the country. It permits for a 90-day stay with each entrance, for a total of 180 days within the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

