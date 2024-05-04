Kashmir Battles With Power Outages

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ikkz Ikbal



The power crisis in Kashmir has reached alarming levels in recent times with the valley facing the worst ever electricity shortage this spring. The hopes of the residents are dimmed by the shadow of power crises plaguing the region. The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) finds itself embroiled in a storm of discontent as consumers cry on broken promises and the perpetual darkness.



Kashmir's winters had always been in the news - notorious for power outages. However, it is probably the first time when the issue has stretched through spring as well. While in winters, users are blamed for the overuse of heating appliances and power theft, one wonders who is going to be made the culprit this time around?



Despite assurances from time to time and even after the installation of smart meters, the power woes of common people are far from over.



Electricity woes are as old as ever in Kashmir. It is disheartening that the clock is ticking backwards instead of forwards. One would have hoped that by now, authorities would have found a way around Kashmir's power crisis. However, we seem to be doing worse.



If a place like Kashmir, quite accustomed to power outages, is crying foul over the lack of stable electricity, it shouldn't be a surprise that the situation is indeed grim.



The reports coming from households paint a grim picture as they are subjected to prolonged outages ranging from 12 to 15 hours per day.



Despite the installation of smart meters and insulated power cables that were considered as symbols of progress, the reality remains bleak for many.

The angry consumers lament that they pay exorbitant monthly tariffs, yet they are left in the cold with the continuous power cuts.



The promises of 24-hour electricity supply have faded like autumn leaves as the sentiments of consumers echo across the valley. The residents bemoan this unusual spectacle of scheduled curtailments and unscheduled blackouts, leaving them searching in the dark for answers.

In the middle of this power crisis, the Chief Engineer of KPDCL, Sandeep Seth, assured consumers that relief is on the horizon.

But as the days pass, the darkness persists. With each passing day, the cries of the residents facing power shortage grows louder, echoing through the corridors of power. As KPDCL advocates for judicious use of electricity , the irony is not lost on people who have long been denied the luxury of illumination.

And in this saga of shattered dreams and faded hopes, the fate of Kashmir's power lies in the balance. Will the authorities in the power department rise to the occasion, fulfilling their commitment and restoring the light to the valley? Or will the darkness prevail, casting a dark shadow on the aspirations of the people? Only time will tell, as the battle for power rages on in the heart of Kashmir.

As the custodians of power distributors in Kashmir, KPDCL holds the responsibility to ensure that every household receives the tbe amount of electricity promised.



From the standpoint of uncertainty in power supply in Kashmir Valley, KPDCL holds the responsibility for their promise of a consistent power supply. Let's together remind the authorities that in the fabric of progress, each thread must be stitched with dedication and determination. Only then can we see a brighter tomorrow illuminated with lights of hope, in the valley of Kashmir.



The power crisis in Kashmir is a serious challenge for the authorities to combat. But the onus also falls on the consumers from their end of bargain. Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for maintaining the supply chain and ensuring uninterrupted access to power. By fulfilling their financial obligations, consumers not only contribute to grid stability, but also to the region's long-term development. In a landscape already burdened with uncertainties, responsible electricity usage and timely bill payments emerge as critical steps toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Kashmir.

Let's all understand and take our responsibility and ensure that we are fit in our part. By joining hands together, only can we ensure a better tomorrow. A tomorrow with uninterrupted power supply without unusual power cuts.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author works at Maryam Memorial Institute Pandithpora Qaziabad. He tweets @IkkzIkbal