Devastating storms, flash floods claim lives in Kenyan capital

(MENAFN) The Kenyan capital Nairobi was plunged into chaos on Wednesday as storms and flash floods transformed roads into rushing rivers and inundated homes with waist-high muddy water, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives.



The East Africa region has been grappling with a relentless onslaught of downpours in recent weeks, with the El Nino weather pattern exacerbating the already intense seasonal rainfall. The combination of heavy rain and inadequate drainage infrastructure has led to widespread flooding, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents and authorities alike.



Throughout Nairobi, scenes of chaos unfolded as vehicles became stranded in the deluge and individuals were forced to navigate through floodwaters, particularly in the city's slum areas, in a desperate bid to reach safety. The inundation of homes and streets with muddy water has not only disrupted daily life but also put significant risks to public health and safety.



"The number of bodies recovered so far are 10 and we have other people who are missing," Fred Abuga, a local police commander, informed a French news agency.



According to reports from the Nairobi county governor's office, an estimated 60,000 individuals, predominantly women and children, have been deemed "severely affected" by the floods.



The Kenya Meteorological Department issued a warning indicating that "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is expected in different regions of the country until May, further exacerbating the existing flooding situation and posing ongoing challenges for affected communities.



In one notable incident on Wednesday, tensions escalated as angry residents, frustrated by the lack of government action in response to the floods, blocked a major highway with long lines of vehicles. Police were forced to intervene, dispersing the crowd with tear gas in an effort to restore order and alleviate the traffic congestion caused by the protest.

