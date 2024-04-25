Jordan Condemns Israeli Police Allowing Extremist Settlers' Incursion Into Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the Israeli occupation police for enabling extremist settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, engaging in provocative actions that flagrantly violate its sanctity and impede worshippers' access to the holy site.In a statement, the Ministry underscored that such actions breach the established historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, representing a grave infringement upon sacred spaces.Spokesperson for the Ministry, Sufian Qudah, reiterated the call upon Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately halt all forms of aggression and transgressions against Al-Aqsa Mosque.He emphasized the need for compliance with the authority of the Directorate of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem Affairs, under the auspices of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sanctities, which is exclusively mandated to oversee the management of affairs within Al-Aqsa Mosque and regulate access to its premises.Qudah issued a warning regarding the continuation of targeted measures by Israeli occupation forces to restrict worshippers' entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque. He emphasized the crucial importance of ensuring unhindered access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site reserved exclusively for Muslim worship spanning its entire expanse of 144 dunums.