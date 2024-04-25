Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In UP’S Sultanpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Sultanpur (UP), April 24 (IANS) A 52-year-old man named Afaq allegedly murdered his wife Kismat ul Nisha (46) before ending his life at a village in UP's Sultanpur district on Thursday.

According to Circle Officer Shivam Mishra, initial findings suggest that Afaq led his wife to the terrace of their house, where he "slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon" before hanging himself.

Both the bodies were found on the terrace and have been sent for postmortem examination.

The local residents told the police that Afaq had been grappling with mental health issues for which he was undergoing treatment.

Further probe is underway.