We Embrace The Diplomatic Restoration Of Four Villages In Gazakh: Fuat Oktay

Fuat Oktay, Head of the Foreign Relations Committee of theTurkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), has expressed satisfactionwith the diplomatic return of four villages in Gazakh that werelong occupied by Armenia, Azernews reports.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of the Chairs of the ForeignRelations Committees of the Turkic States' Parliaments in Baku,Oktay emphasized the significance of promptly opening the Zangazurcorridor.

"The establishment of this route will link Turkey's history withthe Turkic region. It will create opportunities for furtherconsolidation and advancement of the Turkic world. The opening ofthis corridor is also of utmost importance for Armenia. It cancontribute to regional peace."

Oktay also underscored that strengthening ties among Turkicstates and passing them on to future generations is a primaryobjective.

"The joys and sorrows of Turkic states are always shared."