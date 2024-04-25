Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Inspect Ongoing Works At Palace Of Panahali Khan

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and SadyrZhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, examined the progressof construction at the Palace of Panahali Khan and the Imaratcomplex in Aghdam, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.