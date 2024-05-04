World Laughter Day: 7 reasons why we all need to laugh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy World Laughter Day 2024: World Laughter Day falls annually on the first Sunday of May. This year, it is on May 5. Let's celebrate the importance of laughter and its positive impact on our lives. Here are seven reasons why people need to laugh.

Laughter naturally reduces stress. Endorphins, which alleviate tension and promote relaxation, are released when we laugh. A nice chuckle may quickly relax us.

Laughter boosts immunity by enhancing antibody synthesis and immune cell activation. Regular laughing can promote health and minimise sickness.

Laughter exercises the intellect. It reduces anxiety, despair, and negative emotions by boosting resilience and positivity. Regular laughter improves mental health & life quality.

Heart health can improve with laughter. It promotes blood flow and circulation, decreasing blood pressure and heart disease risk. A good chuckle works the heart and arteries.

Laughter strengthens bonds. Laughter binds, generates trust, and fosters camaraderie. Laughing together boosts relationship satisfaction.

Laughter boosts creativity and brainpower. It may break down mental boundaries, encourage innovation, and generate new ideas. Laughter can boost creativity in brainstorming.

Laughter brings delight everywhere. It brightens our life and helps us enjoy the present. Laughing often encourages us to enjoy life and cherish every moment.