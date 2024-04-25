University Of Birmingham Dubai Invites Applications For Msc Computer Science

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 25, 2024: The University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for its MSc Computer Science program for the September 2024 intake.



Designed to cater to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field of computer science and information technology, the MSc Computer Science program is crafted in collaboration with industry experts to equip students with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in today's technological landscape. Graduates of this MSc Computer Science degree are highly sought after by employers due to the special knowledge, expertise and skills acquired.



Programme delivery:



The program delivery for the MSc Computer Science includes joint faculty collaboration between the Dubai and UK campuses, modern digital technology utilization, and rigorous assessments to ensure academic excellence and student success. It will focus on analytical methods and technical skills, and offers the opportunity to combine knowledge and personal skills to solve society's problems by developing software solutions.



Course dates: September 2024



Entry Requirements:



The MSc Computer Science program is a conversion degree course generally for students who have a first degree in a subject other than computing, but students with a background in computing will be considered on a case-by-case basis

Holders of a Bachelor's degree of three or four years in duration from a recognized university in India will be considered for postgraduate study.

Expected grades range from 55% - 60% or higher for 2:1 equivalency, or 50% - 55% for 2:2 equivalency, depending on the awarding institution.

Applicants with either a four-year Bachelor's degree (first-class or very good upper second-class) or a three-year Bachelor's degree (first class) from recognized institutions in India are eligible for consideration.



Application process: Applications for September 2024 are open. There is no application fee.



Tuition: The total fee of the programme is AED 148,138 (USD 40,333) for 1 year full-time or AED 74,069 (USD 20,166) per year over 2 years, part-time and can be paid in instalments.



Scholarship:â€ ̄ Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For September 2024 entry the university is offering scholarships of up to 40% to all students based on academic performance.





For a personal consultation with the in-country representatives please write to





About The University of Birmingham



The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities. The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.â€ ̄



The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai.â€ ̄The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles Architecture and design awards.

