A2RL Redefines Racing Entertainment: Live VR On Abu Dhabi F1 Track, Ahead Of F1 And Formula E Implementation

All-new Virtual Reality (VR) experience will immerse spectators like never before

Spectators can 'tune in' from home with groundbreaking live VR coverage of event VR experience the result of collaboration between ASPIRE and Focal Point VR

Abu Dhabi, 25 April 2024: The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) is poised to revolutionize the sports viewing experience with the incorporation of state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) technology during its inaugural race on the 27th of April, 2024. This groundbreaking endeavor, a joint effort between A2RL organizer ASPIRE and immersive telepresence pioneers Focal Point VR, will provide fans with an unprecedented level of engagement, setting a new standard ahead of VR implementation by Formula 1 and Formula E.

The 'A2RL VR' experience goes far beyond simply replicating a trackside view. Utilizing high-resolution, low-latency immersive video technology, the VR experience will transport spectators into the heart of the action – like never before. The experience allows the projection of a living 3D representation of the Yas Marina Circuit directly into viewers' environments. This innovative technology enables fans to place the track anywhere in their environment, automatically synchronizing with live broadcasts to provide real-time virtual updates alongside the race.

With immediate telemetry race data like speed, tire temperature, and brake pressures projected directly into their VR environment, fans will not only witness the race but also understand the strategic decisions and technical challenges faced by the AI drivers. Promising incredibly high-resolution visuals with minimal lag, this technology will replicate the sensation of sitting right inside an autonomous race car, delivering a truly immersive experience. Attendees to the event will also have the opportunity to experience the race in VR, with video images reaching them faster than the sounds of the cars.

A recent concept video released for the Apple Vision Pro showcasing an F1 representation using mixed reality has generated substantial interest and excitement for this technology's potential application, offering fans a new and captivating way to engage with racing. Going beyond mere conceptual demonstrations, the 'A2RL VR' will provide fans with live access to the racing experience – both physically at the event, and afar.



'This is a game-changer for racing enthusiasts,' remarked Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE. 'With augmented reality, we're not just watching the race; we're experiencing it in a whole new dimension. It's an exhilarating blend of technology and sport that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide. The fusion of immersive multi-point visual perspectives and live telemetry offers sports enthusiasts an unprecedented level of engagement.'

Jonathan Newth, CEO of Focal Point VR, added: 'We are really pleased to be able to bring the radical innovation of autonomous racing to remote viewers using our ultra-low latency live stream immersive VR video platform. The integration of ultra-high-resolution VR video and 3D data visualization heralds a new era in volumetric spatial live sports broadcasting. It represents an exciting new milestone in the evolution of sports media.'

The A2RL's VR initiative is a bold step forward in the future of sports viewing; details of where the VR app can be found are at

A2RL is an all-new autonomous racing series that is pushing the boundaries of driverless technology. Conceived by the Advanced Technology Research Council, the parent entity to ASPIRE, and brought together through the tireless efforts of engineers, scientists, and programmers, it represents a STEM-fueled race and global autonomous showcase. On the day, eight teams will compete in a series of challenges with a fully autonomous Super Formula SF23 racing car. They will put their algorithms to the ultimate test, competing for a share in the $2.25M A2RL prize pot.

The A2RL main event will be broadcast on the A2RL application, A2RL's official YouTube channel, Twitch channel and on motorsport. Please visit the A2RL website and follow social channels for the latest program schedule and information on how to watch the race in your region.