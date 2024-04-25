Second Kuwaiti Relief Planeload Takes Off To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Second Kuwaiti plane took off Thursday to Port Sudan carrying ten tons of relief items and blankets onboard as part of air bridge supporting displaced people within Sudan, stated Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

KRCS Director General Abdulrahman Al-Oun told KUNA that this comes as per the directions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as a show of Kuwaiti solidarity and support to afflicted Sudanese people.

The Society is coordinating efforts with the Kuwaiti embassy in Sudan to provide urgent relief, commented Al-Oun thanking the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense for their contributions.

The first planeload took off April 23 carrying 40 tons of food and medical supplies and ambulances to Port Sudan International Airport. (end)

