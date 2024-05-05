Qatar Team Wins Various Awards At Gulf Arts Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's team participated in the second edition of the Gulf Arts Festival for General Education Students and won several awards in the School Theatre Competition.

The competition was organised by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in the United Arab Emirates from April 27 to May 2, 2024. One hundred twenty students from member states and 42 supervisors from ministries of education participated in the competition.

The festival aims to highlight the artistic talents of public education students in the member states. It also aims to develop and encourage them through various artistic competitions, including school theatre, Arabic calligraphy, and plastic arts.

The Qatar team won three distinguished awards. Yousef Mohammed Al Haydos, a Doha Preparatory School for Boys student, won the“Best First Role Actor” award for his role in the play The Colour Scarlet. Ayman Darawsheh also won the“Best Theatrical Script” award. Dr. Muhammad Mufleh Al-Jarrah won the“Best Theatrical Performance Direction” award.

The“Gulf Arts Festival” is based on the belief in the importance of the arts and their role in socialisation. It also promotes and consolidates the concepts of identity and citizenship among students, competing within the framework of the wealthy Gulf heritage and embodying the spirit of teamwork among the citizens of member states.