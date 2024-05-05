Turkey ranks 4th in Europe for international investment projects in 2023

(MENAFN) Turkey climbed to the fourth position in Europe last year in terms of attracting the highest number of international investment projects, according to data from the Turkish Presidency Investment Office.



"Türkiye has become a prominent destination for investors with its strategic location and strong investment environment. The USD10.6 billion in international direct investment we attracted in 2023 is the most concrete sign of this success," Burak Daglioglu, who heads the office, made this statement.



According to Burak Daglioglu, head of the office, a report by audit and consulting firm EY revealed a significant decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Europe compared to the previous year, marking the first such decrease since the onset of the pandemic.



This downturn is attributed to various factors including sluggish economic growth, elevated inflation, surging energy costs, as well as geopolitical uncertainties.



He noted that there were 5,694 investment projects announced in Europe, representing a 4 percent decrease from the preceding year.



In addition, the number of projects in Europe was 11 percent lower than in 2019 and 14 percent lower than the peak observed in 2017.



"International direct investment projects in the service sectors dropped significantly, while the fall in the manufacturing sector was limited to 1 percent," he pointed out.



Daglioglu further stated that France topped the list in terms of attracting the highest number of projects last year, although it experienced a 5 percent decrease from the figures of 2022. The United Kingdom, ranking second, witnessed a 6 percent increase in projects compared to the previous year. However, Germany, securing the third position, encountered a notable decline of 12 percent in the number of projects.

