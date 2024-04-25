N. Korea criticizes U.S. plans for sanctions monitoring mechanism, pledges to boost military power

(MENAFN) In a statement released on Thursday, North Korea voiced strong criticism against US efforts to establish a new mechanism aimed at monitoring the implementation of sanctions on Pyongyang. Kim Un Chol, the Deputy Secretary of State for US Affairs, conveyed North Korea's disdain for the proposed sanctions in a statement carried by the Central News Agency. He emphasized that any attempt by the United States to introduce a revised version of sanctions against North Korea would prompt the latter to take necessary measures to enhance its military capabilities. Kim Un Chol warned of "strong practical measures" to bolster North Korea's military power in response to the perceived threat posed by the proposed sanctions.



According to reports from the Yonhap News Agency, the North Korean official asserted that the imposition of new sanctions would only serve to further fortify Pyongyang's military prowess. This statement reflects North Korea's longstanding defiance in the face of international pressure and its determination to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests. The warning from North Korea underscores the ongoing tensions between the reclusive state and the United States, highlighting the complexities surrounding efforts to address issues related to denuclearization and regional stability on the Korean Peninsula.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137684