National Center of Meteorology expects long period of rain, fog in UAE

(MENAFN) The National Center of Meteorology has issued forecasts predicting rain and fog across various regions of the country until the upcoming Sunday. These weather conditions are attributed to the country's exposure to the extension of a surface depression, coupled with the extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere. According to the center's daily bulletin, today, Thursday, the weather is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover in the northern and eastern regions. Light rain is anticipated, with increased humidity during the night and into Friday morning. Additionally, there is a possibility of mist or light fog formation over select coastal and inland areas, particularly towards the west. Winds are expected to shift from southwesterly to northeasterly, with light to moderate speeds and occasional gusts, potentially leading to dust being raised. Sea conditions are forecasted to be calm with light waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.



Looking ahead to Friday, April 26, 2024, the weather is projected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming predominantly towards the east. There is a chance of cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, possibly accompanied by rainfall. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, with increased humidity during the night and into Saturday morning. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are anticipated, shifting to northeasterly directions, with occasional gusts. Sea conditions are forecasted to remain calm with light waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.



On Saturday, April 27, 2024, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy overall, with clouds appearing particularly towards the east and south. Cumulus clouds may develop in the afternoon, potentially resulting in rainfall. Increased humidity is forecasted during the night and into Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over select coastal and inland areas. Winds are expected to vary between northeasterly and southeasterly directions, with light to moderate speeds and occasional brisk spells. Sea conditions may vary between light and moderate waves, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.



Sunday, April 28, 2024, is anticipated to see fair to partly cloudy conditions persisting, with clouds forming primarily towards the east and south. There may be cumulus cloud development in the afternoon. Increased humidity is expected during the night and into Monday morning, with the potential for light fog in coastal areas. Winds are forecasted to range from northeasterly to southeasterly, with light to moderate speeds and occasional brisk spells. Sea conditions are expected to remain calm with light waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.



As the week progresses into Monday, April 29, 2024, the weather is predicted to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover developing over isolated areas in the afternoon. Winds are expected to range from light to moderate, shifting between north-easterly and south-easterly directions, occasionally becoming active. Sea conditions are forecasted to be calm with light waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137649