Armenian Consulate General To Open In Tabriz

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Armenian government has decided to open a consulate generalin Tabriz, Iran, Azernews reports.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Armenian governmentheld on April 25.

It was reported that the cost estimate of the consulate was alsoapproved. According to information, it was confirmed at the meetingthat the monthly salary of the consul general is 2,565 dollars, or5/6 of the salary of the ambassador of Armenia in Tehran.

It is noted that the Consulate General of Iran was opened inGafan, Armenia on October 21, 2022. In December 2023, the head ofIran's Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir Abdullahian, announced at apress conference with his Armenian counterpart in Tehran that theConsulate General of Armenia would be opened in Tabriz at thebeginning of 2024.