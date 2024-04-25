SCCI opens a new branch for "Tijarah 101" in Khorfakkan

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 24, 2024

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced the opening of a new branch for the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre “Tijarah 101” in Khorfakkan city.

The move underscores the SCCI’s commitment to expanding “Tijarah 101”, one of its strategic initiatives to support and nurture ventures of young entrepreneurs across all cities and regions of Sharjah, and to motivate them to engage in commercial and economic business, while empowering them to play an active role in the emirate's economic development.

The initiative also aims to strengthen emiratisation and Localisation efforts, and to provide Emirati citizens with increased job opportunities within the private sector.

The new branch has been inaugurated by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman. The opening ceremony was attended by HE Engineer Omar Khalifa Bin Hareb Al Shamsi, Executive Council Member of Sharjah and Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, as well as HE Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan City.

Also present were HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, and HE Sultan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Khorfakkan, along with members of the SCCI’s board of directors.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, was also on hand to spearhead the event alongside HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director- General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of the Expo Centre Khorfakkan, in addition to members of the Municipal Council, department heads, and local authorities in Khorfakkan city.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, along with esteemed guests, conducted a walkthrough of the new center to acquaint themselves with its facilities and services catering to entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The new “Tijarah 101” branch boasts commercial office spaces, well-equipped meeting rooms, and a comprehensive range of consultancy services including marketing, administration, and legal consultations, in addition to media coverage and advertising-related services.

It also provides specialised training programs tailored to empower young entrepreneurs in achieving business success, as part of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to support business owners and ventures across diverse sectors.

Al Owais emphasised that the empowerment of young entrepreneurs and Sharjah business community in general reflects the directives His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has demonstrated a keen interest in youth empowerment through strategic initiatives.

One of these initiatives is the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre “Tijarah 101”, which was launched by the Sharjah Chamber in 2019. This center was established with a clear mission to provide a nurturing environment that supports entrepreneurial ambitions and facilitates the transformation of innovative ideas into successful ventures.

During the opening ceremony, the SCCI’s Chairman personally handed over the commercial offices’ keys to entrepreneurs and project owners in Khorfakkan city. The inauguration of the "Tijarah 101" new branch also featured a short documentary video showcasing the center's achievements, key activities, and the range of services available to its members and local businesses.

For his part, HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi expressed strong confidence in the new "Tijarah 101" center’s potential to bolster the business ecosystem in Khorfakkan, lauding the high footfall of the center’s members and affiliate entrepreneurs who flocked to the new branch out of their keen interest to leverage its services.

He further noted that the Sharjah Chamber has launched exceptional programs to enhance the skills of entrepreneurs, broaden their horizons and opportunities, and support high achievers with all the necessary resources to realize their ambitions and aspirations.

Meanwhile, Mona Omran Ali, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre (Tijarah 101) at SCCI, pointed out that the active engagement and involvement of the center’s members, and their eagerness to participate in the events organised by the Sharjah Chamber, has significantly contributed to the advancement of their businesses and ventures.





