Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Initiates Strategic Engagements with Eight International Business Councils to Unlock New Opportunities

(MENAFN- Four) 24 April 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), held an expanded meeting with eight foreign chambers and business councils in the UAE. The meeting included the American, Canadian, British, French, Irish, Pakistani, and Philippine business councils, in addition to the council of the Benelux Union, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.



The meeting was chaired by Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council at the ADCCI headquarters. It was attended by Liz Beneski, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi, and the heads of the participating councils, along with a number of council members. During this meeting, the participants discussed the prospects for mutual cooperation between businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their counterparts in the countries represented by the attending councils.



Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, said, "At the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we are excited to launch the first in a series of strategic events designed to enhance collaboration across Abu Dhabi's key councils. Our goal is to create a dynamic ecosystem that boosts both our members and Abu Dhabi's economy, with a particular focus on advancing women in the private sector and fostering their role in sustainable economic development,"



"We are joined by esteemed council leaders and heads of chambers, enriching our collaborative efforts. Our aim is to foster an environment where ideas and partnerships thrive. Thank you to all attendees for their dedication to this growing network," she continued.



"These inaugural meetings mark the beginning of building strategic partnerships and creating lasting, fruitful connections among Abu Dhabi's female entrepreneurs and their international counterparts. By addressing their economic, financial, and business challenges, we open new opportunities, enhance international trade and investment, strengthen business ties, and facilitate knowledge exchange," Al Fahim added.



For her part, Liz Beneski, said: “Our participation in this important meeting comes within the framework of the joint cooperative initiative between the American Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. We, at American Chamber of Commerce are keen to provide an effective platform for all parties concerned with economic activities between the United States and the UAE and enhancing trade exchange and joint investments between the two countries.”



“This meeting stands as a constructive initiative which underscores our dedication to addressing shared concerns that enhance commercial operations between our two friendly nations. Additionally, the discussion encompasses opportunities for offering essential educational and training programs, networking platforms, business services, and other advantages for American investors and the business community in the UAE. These efforts aim to propel existing relations towards greater development and prosperity.” Beneski added.



The participants in the meeting discussed the prospects of signing a number of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and new partnerships in the near future between the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and the attending foreign business councils and chambers.



The meeting also highlighted the mechanisms, opportunities, advantages, and facilitations that Abu Dhabi provides to foreign and international companies, with the aim of encouraging businesswomen and female entrepreneurs from outside the country and enabling them to invest in Abu Dhabi, establish and develop their businesses, benefit from the momentum of economic life in the Emirate, and enhance their presence in the markets of the UAE and the region.



The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council aims to discuss opportunities to enhance cooperation and increase the volume of trade and investment exchange between Emirati businesswomen and female entrepreneurs and their counterparts, through its meetings with foreign business councils in Abu Dhabi. This will be done through coordination and periodic meetings that allow for showcasing the opportunities available in various economic sectors, as well as exchanging information and knowledge and building sustainable partnerships that support increasing the volume of intra-trade and mutual investments between Abu Dhabi and various countries around the world.





