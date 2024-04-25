Chinese relief supplies arrive in Papua New Guinea to aid disaster recovery efforts

(MENAFN) Relief supplies from China arrived in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Thursday, providing much-needed aid to help the affected communities cope with recent natural disasters and begin the process of rebuilding their homes. Chinese Ambassador to PNG, Zeng Fanhua, and PNG Minister of Defence, Billy Joseph, attended a donation ceremony at Port Moresby International Airport, also known as Jacksons International Airport, to mark the occasion.



Ambassador Zeng expressed China's solidarity with Papua New Guinea during this challenging time, emphasizing the strong partnership between the two countries. He acknowledged the hardships faced by the people of PNG following recent disasters, including floods and earthquakes, and reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting them in their recovery efforts.



In response, Minister Joseph expressed gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Papua New Guinea for China's prompt assistance. He assured that the donated materials would be swiftly distributed to the areas most affected by the disasters.



Joseph reiterated the enduring friendship between China and Papua New Guinea, highlighting China's consistent support as a testament to their strong bilateral relations. He expressed PNG's sincere appreciation for China's assistance and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation further to address future challenges collaboratively.

