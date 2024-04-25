Rubber export in Cambodia jumps by 5.1 percent in Q1

(MENAFN) According to a report from the General Directorate of Rubber released on Thursday, Cambodia experienced a notable uptick in its dry rubber exports during the first quarter of 2024. The country exported a total of 69,322 tons of dry rubber during this period, marking a 5.1 percent increase compared to the 65,921 tons exported in the corresponding period of 2023.



The surge in exports translated into a commendable revenue boost for Cambodia, with the country generating 100.5 million U.S. dollars from the export of this commodity in the January-March period of 2024. This figure represents an impressive 8 percent rise from the 92.9 million dollars earned during the same period in 2023.



In the report, Khun Kakada, the acting-director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, was quoted as saying: "A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,450 U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2024, about 41 dollars higher than that of the same period last year."



The report also highlighted that the Southeast Asian nation primarily exports the commodity to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and China, underscoring the regional significance of Cambodia's rubber industry.



Moreover, the report provided insights into Cambodia's rubber cultivation efforts, revealing that the country has established rubber trees on a cumulative area of 407,172 hectares. Notably, trees covering 320,184 hectares, equivalent to 79 percent of the total area, have reached maturity and are ready for tapping.

