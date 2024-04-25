Biden intends on banning TikTok form US

(MENAFN) In a significant development with potential implications for the future of TikTok in the United States, President Joe Biden has signed into law a new legislation that could ultimately result in the popular social media platform being banned from the country. This legislation, part of a broader bill encompassing over USD95 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, imposes stringent measures on TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, aimed at safeguarding national security interests.



Under the provisions of the new TikTok law, ByteDance is given a nine-month deadline to divest its business operations in the United States or face expulsion from United States app stores. Additionally, the legislation prohibits ByteDance from exerting control over TikTok's algorithm, a key aspect of the platform's functionality.



The passage of this legislation follows mounting concerns raised by United States officials regarding the potential security risks posed by TikTok, including fears that the app could be exploited by Chinese authorities to access private data of United States citizens or influence public opinion by manipulating content dissemination. Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell emphasized that the objective of the legislation is not to punish specific companies, but rather to safeguard against foreign adversaries engaging in espionage, surveillance, or other malicious activities targeting Americans and United States government personnel.



In response to the enactment of the law, TikTok has expressed its intention to challenge the United States government legally, with the company's head of public policy for the Americas, Michael Beckerman, characterizing the legislation as a violation of the First Amendment rights of TikTok's vast user base in the United States. Beckerman also warned of the potential devastating consequences of a TikTok ban for the millions of businesses leveraging the platform for their operations.



The unfolding legal battle between TikTok and the United States government underscores the complex intersection of national security concerns, corporate interests, and individual freedoms in the digital age. As the debate surrounding the regulation of social media platforms intensifies, the outcome of this legal dispute is poised to have far-reaching implications for the future of online privacy, free expression, and global digital governance.

