Russian Army Fires Three Times At Border Of Sumy Region At Night And In Morning


4/25/2024 3:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and on the morning of April 25, the Russian army fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, with a total of 14 explosions.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Bilopillia community came under enemy fire from LPG grenade launchers. Six explosions were recorded on its territory.

Read also: Russians spread fake news about attack on Sumy region

The Yunakivka community came under mortar fire from the invaders, resulting in five explosions. The enemy also dropped three VOG munitions from a drone on the same community, which caused three more explosions.

As reported, at night, Russians fired artillery at the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region, causing damage.

