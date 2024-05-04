Rohith Vemula Death Case: Telangana Police To Conduct Further Probe? Here's What DGP Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Telangana Director General of Police has said that they have decided to conduct further probe into the January 2016 death of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, days after the state police filed a closure report in their investigation into the matter. Police claimed Vemula was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his \"real caste\" would be discovered doubts raised by Vemula's family, the Telangana Director General of Police released a statement saying they have decided to investigate the case further.\"As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of the deceased, Rohit Vemula, on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the Hon'ble Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case,\" the DGP's statement said Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says 'not a dalit...'DGP Ravi Gupta said the final report in the case was prepared in 2018 and that it was officially submitted in the jurisdictional court on March 21, 2024.\"It is to state that the investigation officer in the case was Asst. Commissioner of Police, Madhapur and the final closure report in the case was prepared last year i.e. before November 2023 itself, based on the investigation conducted,\" he added Raja, Rohith Vemula's brother also said that the DGP will reinvestigate the case. \"We have given a representation to the CM who has promised us a fair and transparent investigation to deliver justice to Rohith Vemula. We believe that the Congress govt will reinvestigate the case,\" Vemula Raja said, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset over disciplinary actions that were taken against him by the university, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, an accused in the 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case, has alleged that Congress and Left parties had tried to gain political mileage by linking the death of the University of Hyderabad student to the saffron party Friday a group of students protested at the University of Hyderabad and raised slogans against the BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani and former university vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile, who was also among the accused persons a social media post, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said the closure report filed by police \"on Rohith Vemula's institutional murder is an exercise in irony\".\"The Congress government and its police are supporting the false narrative of the BJP by tagging Rohith not to be a Dalit despite lack of proof of the same,\" it read.



MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108172732