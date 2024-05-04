Sayantani Ghosh Opens Up About Herself; Not Experimental By Nature, She Says

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in the show 'Dahej Daasi' has shared that she is not an experimental person by nature and that she likes consistency in her life.

The diva, who started her acting career in 2005, is happy to be a part of the TV industry and said that it provides a regular source of income as well.

Sayantani, who has been part of shows like 'Kumkum' and 'Meri Maa' shared: "I'm not an experimental person by nature, and I like certain consistency in my life. After working really hard for 20 years, I like comfort at this stage of my life. Of course, I need to have creative satisfaction as well. So if I'm happy with a particular show and a role, and if the show sustains and runs for many years, I am very happy."

She further said: "Daily soaps mean constant work, of course, but like every other aspect of life, everything has its plus and minus points. A lot of people complain about the continuous work or the number of working hours, but that also comes with its advantages and perks. It's a regular source of income. It's more like constant employment, and thus provides a bit more financial security."

"It's sustainable because when it comes to any other format, you do a project and then there's a downtime. But when you're associated with the daily soap, it runs for a fair bit of time. So for me, l think it's an advantage," she said.

Sayantani believes that it's not just about a show, it's about a whole team that an actor works with, and who becomes their work family.

"It's just not your role or your show. It's also the unit you work with that matters. It's everybody, whether it's your makeup, your hair team, the spot dada, the directors, or the co-actors, those people become like a family. And if you're happy in that family, then if it continues for years, I think it's a great situation for me because it gives me consistency," concluded Sayantani.