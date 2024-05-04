Raj Babbar Owns Property Worth Rs 22 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 4 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, who filed his nomination from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, has properties worth Rs 22 crore.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

According to the affidavit filed by Raj Babbar on Friday, he is the owner of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 22 crore.

Raj Babbar has a 2021 model Bolero car, while his wife Nadira Raj Babbar has a 2016 model Mercedes car. The price of the Bolero car is Rs 6, 23, 376 and the price of the Mercedes is Rs 17,32, 600.

Raj Babbar has two different flats in Delhi and Mumbai worth over Rs 14 crore.

His wife Nadira has property worth more than Rs 3.26 crore. Similarly, Raj Babbar has deposits of Rs 4.57 crore in different banks, while his wife has deposits of Rs 2.85 crore in the bank.

Raj Babbar has taken a loan of Rs 56.32 lakh and his wife has taken a loan of Rs 2.51 lakh. Babbar has invested Rs 7.28 lakh and his wife has invested Rs 13.84 lakh in different companies.

Raj Babbar has 1100 grams of gold and 7.3 kg of silver worth Rs 1.61 crore, whereas his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 3.61 crore.

For the first time in Haryana, the Congress party has fielded a film star in the elections.

This time, Congress has cancelled the ticket of the veteran leader of the Ahirwal area and former minister Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav from the Gurugram seat and has fielded Raj Babbar against BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh. Rao Inderjit Singh is a 5-time MP from this segment.