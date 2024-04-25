IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Is At His Peak With Regards To His Skills, Says Deep Dasgupta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and called it the peak of his skills and ability

Kuldeep on Wednesday claimed two crucial wickets of Wrddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia in a thrilling four-run victory of Delhi Capitals over Gujarat Titans.

In chase of 225, Shubman Gill fell early in his 100th IPL game after mistiming the loft to mid-on off Anrich Nortje. Wriddhiman Saha and Sudharsan hit ten boundaries between themselves in the remainder of power-play. Sudarshan was neat in cutting and glancing Axar for consecutive fours. But Kuldeep Yadav struck as Saha slashed hard and Axar jumped in the nick of time to pluck the catch out of thin air.

“Yes, and this is perhaps Kuldeep Yadav at his peak with regard to his skills, his confidence You can see now he's out there like a Bumrah or even Chahal at his peak And he's commanding that kind of respect, he looks comfortable with the responsibility,” said Deep Dasgupta on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Kuldeep then struck the big wicket of Tewatia who was caught sharply by skipper Rishabh Pant on 21 off 11 deliveries. It was a masterclass of delivery by Kuldeep as he bowled outside off after bowling a few fuller deliveries on stumps and Tewatia in the attempt of cut shot handed the catch to Pant.

“And champions, you know, give you those breaks and those moments that you're seeking at the right time. Last over today, they wanted a wicket, he got the wicket of Tewatia and that sealed the game. So this is where Kuldeep Yadav has now become a champion bowler And he's somebody, I mean, the fact should pencil down. Jadeja will come in as a left arm spinner or batter, The second spinner, Kuldeep Yadav,” he added.

After his performance of 2 for 29 against GT, Kuldeep has now climbed to the fourth spot in the Purple Cap standings. In 6 matches, Kuldeep has 12 wickets at an average of 15.25 and an economy-rate of 7.62.