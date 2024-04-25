EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

TAG Immobilien AG – Homes for Generations: Sustainability Report 2023 published

25.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Homes for Generations: Sustainability Report 2023 published



TAG provides affordable housing in liveable neighbourhoods for all generations; goal of making the portfolio largely climate-neutral by 2045 is being resolutely pursued

CO 2 intensity in the German portfolio further reduced through investments in building and heating refurbishment – around 62% of the portfolio is energy efficiency class C or better

Newbuild projects in Poland also prioritise sustainability: '15-Minute City' concept and self-developed Green Standard are just two of many initiatives

First Social Day in 2024 – employees encouraged to volunteer for charity projects TAG in Top 10 of 1,000 real estate companies analysed worldwide in 2024, as per the latest Sustainalytics ESG rating Hamburg, 25 April 2024 TAG's decarbonisation strategy progresses with targeted investments in the German portfolio TAG's goal is to have a largely climate-neutral portfolio by 2045 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. TAG is in an excellent position with its real estate portfolio in Germany, which emits around 29.4 kg CO2eq/sqm (2022). At this time, c. 62% of all buildings in the German portfolio already have Energy Performance Certificates in the four best categories (A+ to C). This proportion is to be further increased and also boosted with the ongoing model projects for serial refurbishment. In the projects launched in 2023 in Delmenhorst, Merseburg and Salzgitter, serial refurbishment reduces on-site construction time by around 50% to 75% – depending on the scope of the measures – thanks to digital prep work and industrial prefabrication of the building elements. In this way, TAG is helping to provide climate-friendly and socially compatible living space for multiple generations. Sustainable newbuild in Poland expanded through numerous initiatives



In Poland, TAG is working to meet the growing demand for rental apartments. By the end of 2023, c. 2,400 rental units had already been added to the existing portfolio. Another 1,400 rental units are under construction. In addition, almost 3,600 residential units were sold in Poland in the 2023 financial year. Here, TAG's sustainability strategy is supported by a systematic focus on the concept of the '15-Minute City' with its short distances and the self-developed Green Standard for newbuild projects, which emphasises environmentally friendly infrastructure, low-emission building systems, and sustainable materials. Responsibility for society – Affordable housing and quality service TAG's aspiration is to offer tenants in its neighbourhoods not just a dwelling space, but a real home. To this end, community projects were expanded and new neighbourhood initiatives founded in 2023 as in previous years. TAG's social commitment has been repeatedly recognised with awards – for example, in 2023 TAG received the Outstanding Contribution to Society Award, which is presented annually by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). High service quality is a key factor for satisfied tenants. In this connection, TAG further expanded its tenant communications and has, for example, offered a standardised call-back service since September 2023. Numerous service improvements were also implemented in the areas of damage reports and document management. Monthly random sample surveys are used to gauge how these services are received by tenants and to identify any further need for improvement. Employees actively shape their future – TAG hosts first Social Day in 2024 Well-trained and dedicated employees form the basis for long-term success. With this in mind, TAG encourages its employees to take personal responsibility and actively contribute their ideas. Employees are also involved in the company's further development through workshops and participation in cross-divisional and Group-wide projects. TAG Social Day makes its debut in 2024, giving employees the option to receive one working day of special leave to volunteer for a social project. TAG retains leading sustainability rating The commitment of TAG and its employees has already been repeatedly recognised and honoured by ESG rating agencies. In a report published by Sustainalytics in 2024, TAG improved its position in a global analysis and ranking of more than 1,000 real estate companies 9th place, which corresponds to a placement in the top 1% of the real estate sector. Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG, explains:“It has always been our aspiration for tenants to find not only a dwelling space, but a real home in our neighbourhoods. To this end, we again worked to ensure a spirit of community in our neighbourhoods in 2023. Together with partners from the social sector, we expanded projects in several regions and launched new neighbourhood initiatives. We are delighted that our social commitment was recognised repeatedly in the reporting year with excellent rating results and awards – at both the national and international level.” Further details on TAG's sustainability activities and targets can be found in the Sustainability Report 2023 at .

Contact TAG Immobilien AG Hamburg Dominique Mann Head of Investor & Public Relations Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

TAG Immobilien AG Berlin Verena Schulz / Kati Pohl ESG/Sustainability Phone +49 (0) 30 52 00 54 100



