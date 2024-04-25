25Th Anniversary Of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Unveils Selfie Point In Ladakh's Hombotingla Pass (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a new Selfie Point in Ladakh's Hombotingla Pass was formally inaugurated as a heartfelt tribute. The Indian Army and the Kargil Tourism Department collaborated on this project to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

The inauguration of the Selfie Point was led by SD Singh Jamwal, ADGP Ladakh, who marked the occasion as a moment of deep remembrance and gratitude.

The location, which bears the words "I Love Indian Army," is a moving reminder of the sacrifices committed in the country's defense and provides breathtaking views over Kargil Town and the important Batalik Sector.

Speaking at the event, ADGP Ladakh highlighted the Indian Army's dual role in security and community welfare, noting that such initiatives significantly contribute to the promotion of tourism in Ladakh, which is a key industry for the Union Territory. He said that the Indian army always remains at the forefront when it comes to the first line of security and in performing such civic action programmes for the welfare of society. Such initiatives will help promote tourism in the region, which is the primary industry in UT Ladakh.

Both visitors and local authorities lauded the Selfie Point as a representation of solidarity and pride in the country.

Haji Mohd Ali Khan, a respected local figure, commended the initiative for boosting national pride and solidarity.

The Selfie Point, which has the hashtag #KVDRajatJayanti, enables people to record and share their moments of remembrance of our warriors' valor.

ADGP Ladakh reaffirmed the army's dedication to community welfare and security, stressing the importance of these memorials in promoting tourism and paying tribute to the Indian Army's valiant spirit.