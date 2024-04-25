Russians Spread Fake News About Attack On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is again spreading fakes about an attack on the Sumy region, but so far no strike groups have been detected on the border.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksii Drozdenko, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is again spreading fakes about the attack on the Sumy region. So far, no strike groups have been detected on the border. Therefore, I ask you to be calm and not to spread fakes," he said.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration called on citizens to remain calm, trust only official sources, and analyze information.

As reported, today the Russians attacked the suburbs of Sumy. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified.