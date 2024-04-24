King Bids Farewell To Kuwait Emir At Conclusion Of State Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Amman - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday bid farewell to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah at Marka Airport, at the conclusion of a two-day state visit to Jordan.

HH Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, the escort of honour to Sheikh Meshal, the prime minister, the chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, the director of the Office of His Majesty, a number of senior officials, Jordan's ambassador to Kuwait, and the Kuwaiti ambassador in Jordan were also present to see the Kuwaiti emir off.

