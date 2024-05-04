Women’S Hockey League: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Win On Day 5

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, May 4 (IANS) Hockey Haryana and Hockey Madhya Pradesh win their respective matches on Day 5 of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 4-3 to bring up their third consecutive victory.

Hockey Bengal was off the blocks and running in no time with Silbiya Nag (2') converting a penalty corner early in the game. Selestina Horo (19') then doubled their lead with a penalty corner conversion in the second quarter. Hockey Haryana captain Neelam (20') quickly retaliated with a penalty corner conversion to reduce the deficit as Hockey Bengal led 2-1 at halftime.

Nandni (41') converted another penalty corner for Hockey Haryana to level the score before Shashi Khasa (43') converted yet another penalty corner to help Hockey Haryana take the lead.

Pinki (46') scored a field goal early in the final quarter to take Hockey Haryana to a 4-2 lead. Shanti Horo (51') scored a field goal for Hockey Bengal to create a possibility of a comeback but Hockey Haryana held onto their lead as they won the game 4-3.

M.P. overcome Maharashtra

In the day's second game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 2-1. After a quiet first half without any goals, Hockey Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock late in the third quarter with a field goal from Aanchal Sahu (45') to take the lead. Hockey Maharashtra Captain Ashwini Kolekar (50') scored a field goal in just under five minutes into the final quarter to level the score.

However, Swati (54') put Hockey Madhya Pradesh back in the lead with a field goal. They then played a tight defence to retain their one-goal lead and win the game 2-1.

Later on Saturday, Hockey Mizoram will take on Manipur Hockey, while Hockey Jharkhand will lock horns with the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Also, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 2-1, while Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 in their respective matches that were played late in the evening on Friday.