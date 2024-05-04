One Army Soldier Killed, 9 Injured In J&K Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) One army soldier was killed while nine others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, an official said.
According to the official, an army vehicle of 19 Rashtriya Rifles went out of the driver's control at Batagund village in Verinag area of Anantnag district and fell into a gorge.
"One army soldier was killed and 9 were injured in this accident. The injured army soldiers have been shifted to hospital for treatment," officials said.
MENAFN04052024000231011071ID1108173358
