Sheikha Moza Honors Winners Of Qfs Akhlaquna Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, honored the winners of the 2024 Akhlaquna Awards during a ceremony held at Qatar National Library in Education City.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, alongside Their Excellencies ministers, officials, and the parents of the awardees.

Akhlaquna is an initiative initiated in 2017 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza that highlights the connection between ethics and knowledge, and reflects the strong ties between virtuous traits and ethical behaviors that are a key driver for social progress and development.

This year's edition of Qatar Foundations Akhlaquna Awards received entries for the Individual Contributions Award from across Qatar and also the Gulf region, recognizing individuals and initiatives that contribute to fostering positive change in society.

Among them was Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, from Qatar, for his Etqan Program initiative: a television program that emphasizes the significance of performing tasks with skill and precision and make it an integral part of religious and societal commitment. The program spans a wide range of topics, highlighting how Islamic ethics can be applied in all areas of life.

Yousuf Ahmad Al Omran from Kuwait was honored in the Individual Contributions from the Gulf Region category - presented for the first time in recognition of his initiative Boujarrah Makes a Change. This project focuses on the repair and restoration of infrastructure in Kuwait, involving over three thousand volunteers and completing more than 55 projects.

The Akhlaquna Youth Award for 2024 honoring school students aged 15-18 years who develop projects and initiatives for, and make contributions to, their community and their school was won by Jassim Khamis Al Meraikhi, from Qatar Academy Al Khor; Ghalya Ebrahim Al Maraghi, from Al Arqam Academy for Girls; Roudah Mubarak Abdullah, from Al Eiman Girls Secondary School; Mohammed Abdulla Ebrahim, from Ahmed Bin Mohammad Boys Secondary School; Moza Abdulla Alfakhroo, from Al Arqam Academy for Girls; and Noof Khamis Al Merakhi, from Al Maha Academy for Girls.

And the Akhlaquna Junior Award, an award honoring school students aged 7-14 years who are exemplary role models, was presented to 15 students from schools across Qatar were awarded. Their projects ranged from caring for nature and humanitarian initiatives to awareness campaigns and projects aimed at promoting the importance of morals such as compassion, benevolence, and patience.

Muhammad Abdullah Al Ibrahim, an 18-year-old winner of this year's Akhlaquna Youth Award, said: "I'm really excited to have been chosen among this year's participants. It's been a tough and long journey, but a rewarding one. My projects focused on sharing the moral values taught by the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), particularly within my school community.

"The award inspires us to strive and contribute more. True success lies in witnessing the positive impact our projects have on society. The concept of the Akhlaquna Award, which targets various age groups, plays a crucial role in advancing our society across all areas.

"Throughout its seven years, every effort made, whether in a project or an initiative, contributes to the betterment of our community. We take great pride in this, especially as it helps empower the young leaders of tomorrow."

During the ceremony, the launch of the Ambassadors of Akhlaquna Club aimed at strengthening community bonds among individuals through a series of interactive activities planned throughout the year was announced. The club will focus on instilling values of ethics and cooperation across different segments of society.

The Akhlaquna initiative also announced its 2025 campaign under the slogan Our Compassion is Our Strength, intended to continue Akhlaqunas journey of promoting positive and ethical values within the community. The campaign aims to inspire youth to spread compassion and empathy in society, encouraging them to embody these values in their daily lives.