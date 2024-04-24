Germany Resumes UNRWA Funding

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 24 (KUNA) -- German government announced on Wednesday the resumption of funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after Israel failed to present proofs that the agency's workers are involved in terror.

In a statement, Germany's ministries of foreign affairs, and economic cooperation and development said the government would coordinate with international partners the measures of giving more money to the agency.

The two ministries affirmed supporting what is described by the "irreplaceable key role" played by the agency to provide basic needs to Gazans, it added.

The statement stated that the UNRWA as a UN agency is able to assume its responsibility, mainly the duties related to distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

The German decision came in the wake of a UN report saying that Israel did not offer evidence that the agency's workers are involved in terrorism. (end)

