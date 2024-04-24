Deterring China One Big Reason US Aiding Ukraine

Since February 2024, Johnson had delayed initiating a vote on the Ukraine foreign aid bill in the House of Representatives for a few reasons. One major factor was fighting between Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the House.

While some centrist Republican politicians supported Ukraine funding and pushed for a vote on the foreign aid package, others – hard-right Republicans – wanted a bill that prioritized what they said are American interests , meaning more of a focus on domestic US problems.

Another issue was a threat of other Republicans trying to remove Johnson from his leadership role.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky called on Johnson to resign and joined Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a Republican who filed a motion on March 22, 2024 , to prompt a vote that could push Johnson out of his House leadership position.

Eventually, Johnson reportedly settled on the idea that supporting the legislation was the right decision – and reached out to Democrats across the aisle to help him see the bills through.

As the House was stalling on a vote, Ukraine was rationing ammunition and supplies. This, in turn, provided an opportunity for Russia to strengthen its arsenal.

Delays with foreign aid to Ukraine gave Putin time to move forward with plans to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby expressed concerns in early January 2024 that Russia was close to acquiring short-range ballistic weapons from Iran.

Russia already buys drones from Iran and ballistic missiles from North Korea .

In February, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan pointed out that Ukrainian forces lost a major center of resistance in the east of Ukraine called Avdiivka to Russia because of a shortage of ammunition.

Without foreign aid from the US, Ukraine would face a strategic disadvantage that could lead to Russia winning the war. That could lead to Russia increasing its threats on nearby NATO countries .

There are other reasons why many experts think it helps the US to back Ukraine. One factor is US global power competition with China .

Russian and Chinese leaders declared a military and political partnership days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They announced on April 9, 2024, that they want to find ways to strengthen their joint security work across Asia and Europe.

US political and military leaders have noted that supporting Ukraine and pushing back against Russia is one clear way to deter China from strengthening its global political power and military reach.

Navy Admiral Samuel J. Paparo said in February 2024 that Russia's potential loss in Ukraine is“a deterrence in the western Pacific and directly reassures partners.”

The admiral said that China is studying the Ukraine invasion for its own purposes, in order to“effect a short, sharp conflict that presents a fait accompli to all of the world.” He called for the US to continue to fund Ukraine's war.

The US needs its long-standing allies in Europe to help push back against China – and deterrence is only as effective as the size of the force doing the deterring.

Ely Ratner, the US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, recently explained this principle and how it relates to China:“We believe deterrence is real and deterrence is strong, and we're working every day to keep it that way.”