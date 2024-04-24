List If Mou's Signed Between Iraq And Turkey

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a strategic framework agreement on Monday in Baghdad, establishing a roadmap toward a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.
The ceremony also saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in various fields and sectors between Iraq and Turkey: Strategic Framework Agreement:
Signed between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey. Framework Agreement on Water Cooperation:
Signed between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey. MoU on Development Road Project:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Transport and the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. MoU to Establish a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO):
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Ministry of Trade. Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement:
Signed between the Iraqi National Investment Commission and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology. MoU between Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Union and Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board. MoU on Technical, Scientific, and Economic Cooperation in Small and Medium Enterprises:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology. MoU on Military Training:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Defense. MoU on Military Health Training and Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Defense. MoU on Strategic Defense Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi Military Industry Commission and the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat. MoU on Security Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Interior. MoU between the Iraqi Foreign Service Institute and the Turkish Institute of Strategic Studies:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Foreign Affairs. MoU on Youth and Sports Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Youth and Sports. MoU on Health and Medical Science Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Health. Agricultural Working Group Plan for 2024-2025:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Agriculture. MoU on Scientific and Technological Research:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council. MoU on Educational Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Education. MoU on Tourism Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Turkish Ministry of Tourism. MoU on Employment and Social Security:
Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs. MoU on Social Affairs and Family Matters:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services. MoU on Government Archives:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and the Turkish State Archives. MoU on Product Safety and Technical Barriers to Trade:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the Turkish Ministry of Trade. MoU on Religious Affairs:
Signed between the Iraqi Sunni Endowment and the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs. MoU on Judicial Training:
Signed between the Iraqi Judicial Institute and the Turkish Justice Academy. MoU on Electricity Cooperation:
Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. MoU on Media and Communications:
Signed between the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission and the Turkish Presidency of Communications.
These agreements mark a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey across multiple sectors. They reflect a commitment to mutual cooperation and the development of stronger ties between the two nations.
