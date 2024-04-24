List If Mou's Signed Between Iraq And Turkey

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a strategic framework agreement on Monday in Baghdad, establishing a roadmap toward a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.

The ceremony also saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in various fields and sectors between Iraq and Turkey:

Signed between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.Signed between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Transport and the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Ministry of Trade.Signed between the Iraqi National Investment Commission and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Defense.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Defense.Signed between the Iraqi Military Industry Commission and the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Interior.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Foreign Affairs.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Youth and Sports.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Health.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Agriculture.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Education.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Turkish Ministry of Tourism.Signed between the Iraqi and Turkish Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and the Turkish State Archives.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the Turkish Ministry of Trade.Signed between the Iraqi Sunni Endowment and the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs.Signed between the Iraqi Judicial Institute and the Turkish Justice Academy.Signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.Signed between the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission and the Turkish Presidency of Communications.

These agreements mark a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey across multiple sectors. They reflect a commitment to mutual cooperation and the development of stronger ties between the two nations.

(Source: PMO)

