Very Important To Fully Implement All Agreements With Biden - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is critical for Ukraine that all the agreements reached with U.S. President Joe Biden be implemented by 100 percent.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who spoke in an evening address to the nation following the signing by President Biden of the long-awaited Ukraine-Aid bill and the announcement of the next $1 billion defense assistance package from the U.S, Ukrinform reports.

“I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today, President Biden signed into law the support package passed by the U.S. Congress, including support for Ukraine. The six-month path is now over. No matter what anyone says, we are securing the support we need to further protect lives from Russian attacks. These days, we have been working with our American friends at all levels as actively as possible to quickly fill this package from the United States with the weapons our warriors need. From ATACMS and artillery, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS munitions to the necessary air defense systems and vehicles.

signs Ukraine aid bill into la

I am grateful to President Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans who realize the need to take the wind out of Putin's sails, not to submit to him, as only then will there truly be fewer threats to freedom. Together we can make this happen. I thank all Americans working in the defense industry. I am grateful to each state that produces weapons that are now truly defending democracy and our way of life.

Our entire cooperation – of Ukraine and the United States, every manifestation of support for our defense now – strengthens both our nations and all our partners, the entire world that wants to live by the rules, not in violence and chaos. Now we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt. We must turn what the Russian occupier has managed to do over this time and what Putin is planning now against him. All his actions at the front, all his attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, all his terror against our cities and villages – all this should mobilize us, everyone in the world who really values life, to put more pressure on Russia. It is very important to implement all of our agreements with President Biden one hundred percent. Thank you, America!

U.S. aid to Ukraine to start flowing in within hours -

Today, I met with diplomats working in Ukraine – representatives of partner states and international organizations – to discuss our steps for the sake of the Peace Summit – for the sake of bringing real peace closer. We now have a real chance to rally the world's majority and force Russia to abide by international law – to force Russia into peace. The world has this power. And in diplomacy, we must succeed in the same way as in everything else – namely, we must not let Putin split the world, we must not let him disrupt the Peace Summit – we must engage as many states as possible in the work for real peace. Today, I presented our vision in this regard to all ambassadors working in Ukraine and urged them to work even harder to ensure that the first Summit in Switzerland yields the necessary outcome. Invitations to the Peace Summit in Switzerland will be sent to world leaders shortly.

And one more thing.

U.S. administration announces $1B defense package for Ukraine

There was a report today by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umerov on the supplies for our military, the training of our brigades, and our actions on the frontline and against the Russian war machine in general. We need strength in all formats, in every aspect, so that we can achieve peace as soon as possible through strong positions and strong actions.

Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! I am proud of our people!

Glory to Ukraine!”