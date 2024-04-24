War Update: 84 Combat Engagements Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 84 combat clashes were recorded along the Ukrainian frontlines.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy executed 13 missile attacks and 51 airstrikes, as well as launched 16 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were wounded in killed. Apartment blocks and private households, as well as other infrastructure objects, sustained destruction.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation saw no significant changes as no new threats were spotted.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance missions, and shelling populated areas from across the border. More than 20 settlements, including Khotiivka and Leonivka in Chernihiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars; as were Popivka, Simeykyne, and Pokrovka, Sumy region; as well as Veterynarne, Kudiivka, Hatishche, and Pletenivka in Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk axis: Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault near the settlement of Berestove, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Pishchane of Kharkiv region.

Lyman axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks in the Serebrianske Forestry area and near Nevske, Luhansk Region; as well as near Terny and Torske, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Serebriansk Forestry area of Luhansk region. Some dozen settlements were affected by artillery and mortar strikes, among them Makiivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Vyimka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy also launched airstrikes at Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Andriivka of Donetsk region. Nearly a dozen settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukraine repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, and Netaylove of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. The enemy also launched airstrikes at Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, and Arkhanhelske of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Soloviove, and Umanske of Donetsk region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through Ukraine's defenses 16 times. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Kostiantynivka area of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, and Paraskoviivka of Donetsk region.

Orikhiv axis: the Russians, with air support, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once in the Staromaiorsky area, Donetsk region. Their airstrike targeted the Robotyne area in Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements, including Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, he carried out 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynka settlements of the Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Novotyaginka, and Tokarivka of the Kherson region, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 11 enemy manpower clusters, while air defense forces downed a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile and three reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine's missile forces inflicted damage on a Russian manpower cluster.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. administration announced a $1 billion defense assistance package for Ukraine.