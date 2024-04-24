King Receives Ireland FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Ireland's T?naiste and Foreign and Defence Minister Miche?l Martin.According to a royal court statement, the meeting covered current developments in the region, with His Majesty reaffirming the need to step up efforts to de-escalate, in order to avoid expanding regional conflict.The King stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the protection of civilians and maintaining the flow of aid, noting that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions facing Gazans require immediate international action.His Majesty warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.The King reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to undertaking its historical and religious role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.His Majesty reiterated the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing all the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.The King stressed the importance of an international recognition of the Palestinian state, especially by European countries.His Majesty commended Ireland's support for the ceasefire in Gaza, and its efforts in maintaining support for UNRWA, as well as its support for the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Irish Ambassador to Jordan Vincent O'Neill attended the meeting.