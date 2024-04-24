Revved Up Formula One Hospitality Packages At Lusail International Circuit This Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As excitement builds ahead of the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 which is set to descend on Qatar from 29 November to 1 December, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is encouraging fans to elevate their race weekend by opting for one of four incredible hospitality packages:

F1 Paddock Club - the pinnacle of trackside hospitality, the Paddock Club occupies a raised position for unbeatable viewing of the race's first and final laps, not to mention all the action from the pit stops.

With covered seating and access to several outdoor lounges, guests can enjoy specially curated menus, live chef stations and free-flowing refreshments right across the Grand PrixTM weekend.

What's more, F1 Paddock Club hospitality guests can enjoy an F1® Aramco pit lane walk where they'll be able to see their favorite teams preparing for the big weekend, as well as take part in a guided track tour aboard an open-top truck where they can take in the twists and straights of this world-class circuit.

Prices start from QAR 28,066 per person for the three-day race weekend.

F1 Experiences Champions Club - this high-octane package offers access to the lower level of the Premiere Hospitality building located in a prime position at the end of the main straight, featuring climate controlled indoor seating and an outdoor terrace. It's the place to be for views of the starting grid as cars make their way through to Turn 1!

Ticket holders can also enjoy world-class cuisine, a grid walk and photo opportunities with the Formula 1 World Championship trophy, special insider appearances from F1 personalities, a trip inside the exclusive F1 Paddock and the chance to test drive the world-famous racing simulators.

Prices start from QAR 16,765 per person for the three-day race weekend. .

Premiere Hospitality - promising all the action from the Premiere Hospitality building plus stunning cuisine, interactive chef stations, free-flowing beverages and the best live entertainment including in-venue DJs on the decks, this package will ensure petrolheads have an unforgettable race weekend.

Prices start from QAR 14,578 per person for the three-day race weekend.

Club 16 - enjoy three days of racing action from the all-new two-storey Club 16 aptly located at Turn 16 on Lusail International Circuit. Offering climate controlled viewing along with expansive elevated outdoor viewing terraces, plus delicious food, free-flowing beverages and live entertainment, guests are sure to enjoy life in the fast lane.

Prices start from QAR 8,381 per person for the three-day race weekend.

For the ultimate in race-weekend luxury, all four packages have the option to add four night's accommodation staying at the five-star W Hotel in Doha (checking in on Thursday 28 November and out on Monday 2 December) with daily transfers to and from Lusail International Circuit.

For racegoers wanting to opt for standard day and weekend tickets, there are a variety of options available - but fans need to be quick as they are selling out fast!

Three-day Grandstand tickets start at QAR 1,000 with single-day and three-day General Admission tickets ranging from QAR 200 up to QAR 600.

Children aged two years and under can gain free entry for General Admission and Grandstands (but must be carried by parents and are not eligible for a seat). They require a full ticket for any hospitality package.

The action begins on Friday, also known as 'Family Friday' which will feature a single free practice session followed by the standard qualifying session for the Grand Prix.

On Saturday, the thrilling F1® Sprint race takes place which determines the grid for the afternoon's nail-biting Sprint. As one of just six Sprint locations, LIC lines up alongside Shanghai, Miami, Austin, Sao Paulo and Austria's Red Bull Ring. Racegoers of all ages can enjoy Family Friday - under 12s get free general admission alongside a ticketed adult. (A maximum of 4 child tickets can be booked while purchasing the ticket).

The additional race, which proved to be a high-octane addition to the 2023 season and saw McLaren's rookie driver Oscar Piastro clinch victory ahead of Red Bull rival, Max Verstappen, will take place on Saturday 30 November thrilling motorsports fans ahead of the nail-biting Grand PrixTM climax on Sunday 1 December.

Formula 1 has also announced two additional support events which will take place over the course of the three-day extravaganza: the F1 Academy race, an all-female racing series designed to nurture and propel young female drivers towards higher echelons of competition.

This will be followed by the FIA Formula 2TM Championship, a thrilling one-make race with 22 identical cars, which promises to enhance the overall excitement of the on-track action.

To take advantage of world-class hospitality, fans are encouraged to visit the official website to book their tickets at before they sell out.

Standard day and weekend tickets can be booked at